Bianca Censori Wears Extremely Short Dress to Family Dinner With Ye’s Kids

Ye's wife Bianca Censori wears an extremely short dress to a family dinner with the rapper's kids this week.

Bianca Censori Dons a Super Short Dress to Family Gathering

According to a report made by TMZ on Wednesday (Aug. 14), Bianca Censori, some of her family members and Ye's children—Saint West and Chicago West—were seen grabbing some late-night bites at Nobu Malibu in Malibu, Calif. In photos obtained by the celebrity news site, Bianca is spotted donning a dress that barely covers her derrière. The top of the dress also leaves little to the imagination as it covers only a portion of Bianca's breasts. Nobu Miami has a smart/business casual dress code, but the restaurant seemed to make a pass for the Australian model, who paired her NSFW fit with sheer tights.

Bianca's outfit choice isn't surprising, considering her previous fashion statements. On Aug. 2, Bianca wore a completely see-through bodysuit that exposed her chest during a birthday dinner for Ye's manager, John Monopoly, at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Before even tying the knot with Ye in December of 2022, Bianca made daring attire choices that some bystanders may be resistant to accept.

Bianca Breaks Dress Code for Lunch Outing

Bianca Censori's revealing attire has made headlines on several occasions. From skimpy bikinis to sheer tops, the Australian model isn't afraid of breaking fashion norms (or dress codes). On July 25, TMZ caught the Yeezy founder's wifey wearing very revealing attire while grabbing lunch with Ye at Los Angeles' luxurious Chateau Marmont hotel. Afterward, the couple reportedly traveled to a studio together. XXL confirmed that the hotel has a casual chic and polished dress code.

