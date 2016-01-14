These Are the Best Hip-Hop Workout Songs to Stay Active

Since hitting the big time in 1979, hip-hop has matured over the years in many ways. From the sound of production to the style of the rhymes, the genre is always evolving itself and expanding its sensibilities. In addition to the music, the attitude of hip-hop and the way it presents itself has its traditional cues that are still highly regarded, but has changed in part as well. Long known as a culture strictly predicated by the actions, thoughts and vibes of the youth, hip-hop has grown old enough that both artists and fans debate about the hottest song or MC consume our time.

With age also comes the importance of health and well-being. Being birthed in the inner city where healthy living and wellness weren't always a top priority by the many bodegas that surrounded the area and few supermarkets with fresh produce, hip-hop was quicker to embrace burgers and fries than veggies and green juice. Famous rappers like the Fat Boys, Chubb Rock, the Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun are just a few noted for (and even celebrated) their size. Fortunately, times have changed and hip-hop has made an attempt to correct that state of mind.

Staying fit and in shape isn't only a part of the culture, it's turned into a full-blown trend and has been beneficial for a slew of rappers, whether physically or monetarily. From formerly rotund rappers like Rick Ross, N.O.R.E. and Fat Joe deciding to trim off some of the fat and maintain workout regimens to Styles P and Jadakiss delving into the juice bar business, the culture as a whole has become a big proponent of working out in staying in shape.

Since looking fly and staying in shape is a must, XXL compiles a list of essential songs to give you comfort while you feel the burn. Here are the the Best Hip-Hop Workout Songs to Stay Active.