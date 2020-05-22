Gunna Releases Wunna Album: Listen

Gunna is back and in full effect.

The 2019 XXL Freshman releases his sophomore LP, Wunna, on Friday (May 22). The record serves as the follow-up to his debut album, Drip or Drown 2 (2019).

Wunna, which stands for Wealthy Unapologetic Nigga Naturally Authentic, features tracks like mellow groove "Skybox," the Mike Will Made-It and Myles harris-produced "Dollaz on My Head" and the album's title track, which features the Georgia-bred YSL rapper in his element. The 18-track project contains guest spots from Young Thug, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and more.

A look at the album's cover art shows an illustrated version of Gunna as Leonardo Da Vinci's Vitruvian Man surrounded by astrological symbols. The rapper is a Gemini, which inspired the title of the album being that Geminis can be described as dual personalities. The second "personality" is Wunna.

In April, Gunna spoke with XXL and explained how his album was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I didn't get to do no press for my release," Gunna said. "I come with a whole, you know what I am saying? I ain't just putting out no music, I ain't just putting out no song, I ain't just putting out no album. You gon' meet me at the club for a release."

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper shared that the majority of his album was recorded in three weeks while he was visiting Jamaica. He gives the relaxing island credit for being the place where the entire concept and tracklist was birthed.

"It had to have been the end of last year," the 300 Entertainment signee said. "I flew to Jamaica and I recorded out there for like three weeks. That's basically where I came up with the whole Wunna title [and] the majority of the songs that's on the album out there."

Listen to Gunna's new Wunna album below.

Gunna's Wunna Album Tracklist

1. "Argentina"

2. "Gimmick"

3. "MOTW"

4. "Feigning"

5. "Dollaz on My Head" featuring Young Thug

6. "Addys" featuring Nechie

7. "Skybox"

8. "Wunna"

9. "Blindfold" featuring Lil Baby

10. "Rockstar Biker and Chains"

11. "Met Gala"

12. "Nasty Girl/On Camera"

13. "Cooler Than A Bitch" featuring Roddy Ricch

14. "I'm on Some"

15. "Top Floor" featuring Travis Scott

16. "Don't Play Around"

17. "Do Better"

18. "Far" featuring Young Thug

Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment