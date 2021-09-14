Duke Deuce Gets Caught in Shootout While on Livestream – Watch

Duke Deuce had a close call while chatting on his livestream.

On Tuesday (Sept. 14), a viral video surfaced of the Memphis rapper, born Patavious Lashun Isom, caught in the middle of a shootout in his neighborhood. It all started when Duke jumped on his Instagram Live on Monday (Sept. 13) and was watching people enter the chat. In the viral clip, the “Crunk Ain’t Dead” rapper is urging his fans to join him on the chat.

"Come outside and fuck with me, Peppertree," Duke said, possibly referring to Pepper Tree Apartments located in his hometown. “Ain’t on none of that bougie shit, ain’t none of that Hollywood shit,” he added before a barrage of bullets ring off. You can then see Duke frantically running for cover behind what appears to be a vehicle before the video cuts off.

It is unclear if Duke Deuce was hurt during the harrowing incident. You can watch the clip at the bottom of this post.

XXL has reached out to Duke Deuce’s rep for comment.

Duke Deuce, who is a rising artist on the Quality Control Music record label, has been busy this summer with a string of festival performances including Rolling Loud Miami and Made in America festival in Philadelphia.

Hip-hop is in the 29-year-old rapper’s bloodline. His father is Duke Nitty, a Memphis-based rapper and producer. As a child, Duke shared a room with his father, which doubled as a studio for Big Duke.

In February, Duke released his project Duke Nukem, which features the headbangers "Duke Skywalker" and "Gangsta Party" featuring Offset.

"My shit is authentic, my shit is original," Duke told XXL in February 2020. "I got everything you want—versatility, I got the singing the melody shit, I got the crunk shit, I got the smooth shit, I got the pimpin' shit, I got every fuckin' music genre you can ever think of. Plus, I know how to muthafuckin' move and I'm fat. And I know how to rap my ass off. And I look like a baby."

Stay safe, Duke Deuce.