February 2021 New Music Releases

As we continue to get deeper into the first quarter of 2021, more albums from some of your favorite artists, up-and-comers and seasoned vets continue to roll in. Things will progressively heat up with the releases of projects from the likes of 1017 Records' artist Pooh Shiesty, British rapper Slowthai and more.

The turn up starts early in the month with the release of Pooh's mixtape, Shiesty Season, which drops on Feb. 5. The bubbling rapper is building a major buzz off his single "Back in Blood" featuring Lil Durk, which entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 93 in mid-January. He also appears on Florida rapper SpotemGottem's viral single "Beat Box 2." Shiesty Season will serve as the Gucci Mane-cosigned rapper's debut project. “Ain’t nobody messing with me,” says the rising Memphis rapper. “I’m going into this hard like I was always meant to.”

The U.K.'s Slowthai is on a mission to make waves across The Pond with his new album, Tyron, which is also set to drop on Feb. 5. Featured in XXL's 14 U.K. rappers you should know piece in 2018, 'Thai is now delivering his sophomore LP, the follow-up to 2019's Nothing Great About Britain. The new album will feature contributions from A$AP Rocky, Denzel Curry, Skepta, James Blake and more. Slowthai is fresh off a Grammy Award nomination for Best Dance Recording for his contribution to Disclosure's "My High" also featuring Aminé.

Other artists dropping new material this month include Lil Zay Osama, Mayhem Lauren and others.

Check out the other albums, EPs, projects and mixtapes that will be released this month below.