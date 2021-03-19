Playboi Carti Opens Up on His Sexuality – ‘I Don’t Give a F@!k’

Playboi Carti is addressing rumors about his sexuality.

During an interview with Highsnobiety on March 11, Carti responded to frequently asked fan questions about his sexuality.

"I’m not going out my way to have people like, ‘Oh, what the fuck’s Carti on? Is he gay, or is he he trolling?',’' he began, explaining his aversion to mainstream thinking. "No, bro—I don’t give a fuck. I’m being myself. I hate that I waited so long to be myself. I wish I came in like this. But if you look at my career you see little signs of that shit. Even if I wasn’t wearing all black and all that shit, I always had a glimpse of this. ‘Oh yeah, bro out here, he on some whole other shit’—it’s always been me. From the moment I came into this game. You know what I’m saying?."

The Whole Lotta Red rapper has been subjected to "vampire" rumors for his flamboyant street style and fondness for leather, which he addressed as well.

"I’m a full rock star, bro," Carti said. "Like, I don’t give a shit, and I just want to just prove to the world that I have so much to give with this little time that I have. If you want to be a bad guy, there’s no days off. Because vampires live forever. They look good. They never have a dull moment. You never catch a vampire off his pivot. Period.”

Up until this interview, the rhymer doesn't appear to have put too much stock into the social media speculation surrounding his sexuality and it's not going to stop him from doing whatever he wants to show he is anti-establishment.

