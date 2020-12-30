Playboi Carti Drops New Whole Lotta Red Album Merch, Gets Clowned for Designs

Playboi Carti has released a second round of Whole Lotta Red album merch and the latest addition, like the first, has people talking about it in a not-so-flattering manner.

On Wednesday (Dec. 30), Carti teamed up with popular line Cactus Plant Flea Market for a new merch release, revealing the pieces via Instagram. The garments include a "M3tamorphosis" hoodie for $150 in honor of his song collab with Kid Cudi off the Whole Lotta Red album, a $50 white "King Vamp" T-shirt for $50 and a black "King Vamp" hoodie for $150. The hoodies feature a black base with colorful wording in non-consistent fonts as well as rudimentary designs.

People on Twitter have been sounding off about not feeling the aesthetic. "Please tell me y'all lying," one person wrote in reaction to seeing the new garments.

"This shit do look exactly like the album sound," another person commented, referring to the subpar reviews the album has initially gotten.

Cactus Plant Flea Market brand has made a name for themselves in recent years and have also recently had successful merch collabs with Travis Scott and Kid Cudi.

This is Carti's second merch release to make headlines for the wrong reason. Just days before Whole Lotta Red came out, the Atlanta-based rapper released a dark, Satanic-themed merch line that didn't go over well with a lot of people. He was even called out by Ronnie Radke, frontman for rock band Falling in Reverse, for allegedly plagiarizing their shirt designs.

See more Twitter comments from people not feeling Carti's new Whole Lotta Red merch drop below.