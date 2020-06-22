Here Are the Best Hip-Hop Videos of 2020 So Far

Every year, rap luminaries unload some of the most inventive visuals in all of pop culture. At the halfway mark, 2020's been no different.

Over the last six months, rappers have been inside and outside of the box; sometimes surreal and other times meta. For his part, Future unleashed an early contender for video of the year when he dropped the visual for his Drake-assisted High Off Life single "Life Is Good" back in January. For the video, the two rappers assume the roles of everyday working men and handle business, whether it's serving food in a make-believe fast-food restaurant with 21 Savage or a faux-Apple Store with Lil Yachty. Come to see larger-than-life folks work a day job. Stay for Drizzy's impeccable Apple Store manager impression.

Another video that opened some eyes this year with its elaborate flair came from Lil Yachty, who put his acting skills to the test by donning a wig and portraying a quasi Oprah for his "Oprah's Bank Account" video. The visual, which also includes appearances from song guests Drake and DaBaby flaunt their acting chops as well as they both play the role of happy interviewee.

Taking a cartoonish, eccentric rout was Eminem, who tapped Lyrical Lemonade founder and video director Cole Bennett for his zany "Godzilla" video. In the visual, the song for which features the late Juice Wrld, Em throws up Leggos, wields a chainsaw in a meet freezer and drinks himself to oblivion. Mike Tyson and Dr. Dre also make appearances, and there's an Easter egg dedicated to Juice Wrld. This one's a winner.

In just the last six months, plenty of other artists have also dropped memorable hip-hop music videos. Today, XXL highlights 30 best featuring Drake, Future, Lil Yachty, Eminem, City Girls, Trippie Redd, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and more.