Author of Unauthorized Kim Porter Book Claims There Are Shocking Tapes Showing Diddy and Others That Would Shut Down the World

The author of the unauthorized book on Kim Porter claims there are shocking tapes showing Diddy and others that would shut down the world.

Author of Unauthorized Kim Porter Book Discusses Allegedly Scandalous Tapes of Diddy

On Tuesday (Oct. 1), author Chris Todd, a.k.a. Jamal T. Millwood, sat down with The Art of Dialogue for what's being described as an explosive interview regarding his recently published book, Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice From the Other Side. The book, which has been denounced by Kim Porter's family and removed from Amazon, contains accounts supposedly written by Porter prior to her death that spell out many alleged incidents of abuse and violence she was subject to while she was Diddy's girlfriend.

While discussing the backlash and accusations of fraud he has faced since publishing the unauthorized book, Chris Todd claims to have vast knowledge of digital footage allegedly kept by Kim Porter that shows Diddy and other celebrities engaging in scandalous actions that would be forever damaging to the way they're viewed by the public.

The author believes that Kim Porter's alleged diary entries he included in the book and the supposedly life-damaging tapes he claims exist were maintained by Porter with the intention of "shaming" Diddy. When asked why Kim would have possibly been looking to tear the father of her children down, Todd explains that in his opinion, she was "angry" and "abused." He then offers an explanation as to why he didn't reveal what is allegedly seen on the tapes in the book he published.

"I can't reveal everything at once," Todd explains around the 1:23:30-mark in the interview below. "It's too shocking. If I was released those tapes, the world would shut down. If I showed one of these tapes, I'm telling you right now, the whole music industry and Hollywood, it would just grind down. They're all going to start pointing at each other and it's going to be bad."

Chris Todd then boldly claims that he is prepared to release the footage when he feels the time is right and his ducks are in a row. "We've already set it up, we have multiple attorneys, we know how to do it. It's not my first rodeo. I solved the biggest murder case in history. Three of them. I know how to do it. We're going to do it but it's just going to come in pieces and there's also ways we can... Let's say not censor it, but we can kind of soften it," he adds.

He finishes this particular part of the conversation by claiming that there are "other people" who are also in possession of tapes regarding Diddy's actions that are equally damning and that those people are currently shopping them to gossip and news outlets.

Kim Porter's Children Deny the Credibility of the Unauthorized Book Written by Chris Todd

Chris Todd's claims that tapes showing Diddy and other celebrities would shock the world arrive less than a week after Kim Porter's children publicly denied the credibility of both the book and its author. On Sept. 25, Diddy and Porter's kids issued a collective statement on the matter via Instagram.

"We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship, as well as about our mom's tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out," the family's statement reads. "Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called 'friend' speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart."

In the interview below, watch Chris Todd explain the alleged footage of Diddy and others he intends to release.

Watch Chris Todd Discuss His Unauthorized Book on Kim Porter and Explain His Alleged Knowledge of Diddy's Secret Tapes