The Legal Saga Between ASAP Rocky and ASAP Relli Isn’t Over Yet

A$AP Rocky is not totally off the hook in his legal saga with A$AP Relli just yet, as Relli is reportedly moving forward with his civil lawsuit against the Harlem, N.Y. rapper.

A$AP Relli Gets Green-Light for Civil Case

During a court hearing on Wednesday (Feb. 26), a judge gave the green-light for Relli's civil case against Rocky to move forward, Rolling Stone reports. Relli sued Rocky in August of 2022 for assault and battery, in connection to the incident in November of 2021 where Relli claimed he was shot by Rocky. However, the lawsuit was on hold while Rocky's criminal case played out. The ruling on the civil case comes a week after Rocky was found not guilty of shooting Relli. The lawsuit date has been set for Jan. 12, 2026.

A$AP Relli has been the butt of jokes after he claimed he was shot by Rocky during an altercation in Hollywood, Calif., and testified during the trial, earning himself the nickname A$AP Telli.

On Feb. 20, two days after Rocky was acquitted, Relli responded to the backlash with a message on his Instagram Story showing that he is unbothered. "Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life," Relli wrote. "Hate me, bring shame to my name, say bad things about me, I don't care. Your existence doesn't add any value to my life."

