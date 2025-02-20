ASAP Relli Addresses the Hate He’s Received After ASAP Rocky’s Not Guilty Verdict

A$AP Relli is addressing the hate he's received after A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of shooting Relli.

A$AP Relli Shares Message

On Thursday (Feb. 20), Relli shared a post on his Instagram Story revealing how unbothered he is by his detractors.

"Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life," Relli wrote. "Hate me, bring shame to my name, say bad things about me, I don't care. Your existence doesn't add any value to my life."

Read More: 12 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory

A$AP Rocky Victorious in A$AP Relli Shooting Trial

Relli's comments come on the heels of Rocky being acquitted of shooting Relli on Tuesday (Feb. 19). Rocky was accused of shooting Relli on Nov. 6, 2021, during an argument outside a Hollywood, Calif. parking garage. However, following a 14-day trial, a jury found the Harlem, N.Y. rapper not guilty of two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Relli testified during the trial that Rocky threatened to kill him before pulling out a gun and shooting at Relli, with one shot grazing his hand. However, Rocky's legal team countered by claiming the A$AP Mob founder only had a prop pistol and fired it toward the ground in order to scare off Relli during the violent encounter.

Following the trial, Rocky was hyped about the verdict.

"I really want to thank the jury for making the right decision," Rocky told reporters during a post-trial press conference. "I'm just so thankful. This is crazy right now. This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years. But I'm thankful."

Check out Relli's post below.

See A$AP Relli Address His Haters

ASAP Relli statement. relli_boss/Instagram loading...