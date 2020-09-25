ASAP Ferg, Action Bronson, Spillage Village and More: New Projects This Week

Another week, another series of releases that won't disappoint. Whether you prefer listening to music in the car, with friends or while working from home amid the never-ending pandemic, hip-hop has got you covered.

Last week, with help from NBA champion Dennis Rodman, A$AP Ferg announced the follow-up to his 2019 Floor Seats project and now it's arrived. The Harlem, N.Y. rapper takes a different approach with Floor Seats II with an ode to Rodman with Tyga on the aptly titled "Rodman," a track with rock legend Marilyn Mason on, you guessed it, "Marilyn Manson" and rhymes from Lil Wayne, 2020 XXL Freshmen Mulatto and Fivio Foreign, and Brooklyn newcomer Jay Gwuapo. Prior to the album's arrival, Ferg released "No Ceilings" with Weezy and Gwuapo, as well as "Move Ya Hips" featuring Nicki Minaj and Madeintyo. Both tracks appear on the effort.

Next up, Action Bronson offers Only for Dolphins, which is his first album since 2018. Bronson teased the release this summer when he dropped "Latin Grammys" in July. Months later, the 12-track LP is here. The album includes fresh, energetic production on songs like the Greek-produced "Mongolia" and reggae sounds on "Golden Eye," produced by Budgie. Bronson also teased the project on his White Bronco album back in 2018, too. "My next album’s only for dolphins," he said on his last offering. Clearly, the former 2013 XXL Freshman is a man of his word.

Also, Dreamville's Spillage Village drops their new official group album, Spilligion. The rap collective, comprised of EarthGang, J.I.D, rapper Jurdan Bryant, singers Mereba and 6lack, and producers Hollywood JB and Benji, teased fans earlier this month with the song "Baptize" featuring Ant Clemons. Days before the LP's arrival, the group released the soothing and melodic track "Hapi." Their forth ensemble project also contains appearances from label mate Ari Lennox, singer Lucky Daye and Chance The Rapper. Before Spilligion, Spillage Village delivered Bears Like This Too Much in 2016.

Listen to more albums, EPs, projects and mixtapes from the likes of Mozzy, MBNel, Public Enemy, Fredo Bang and others below.