ASAP Ferg Has Not Been Kicked Out of ASAP Mob, Says ASAP Nast

The members of A$AP Mob appear to be bumping heads after founding member A$AP Illz declared that A$AP Ferg has been barred from their rap collective.

Early this morning (Sept. 2), just before 3 a.m., A$AP Nast tweeted that Ferg hasn't been removed from the Mob. "THE TRAP LORD WAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE KICKED OUT OF A$AP FALSE NEWS EVERYBODY GO HOME NOW #ASAPFOREVER," he wrote. "DISPUTES HAPPEN IN FAMILYS ALL OVER THE WORLD EVERYDAY B!."

Nast's stance on the situation comes hours after Illz hopped on social media to express his dismay for the "Move Ya Hips" rapper's actions, accusing him of stealing his ideas and being disloyal. As a result, Illz claimed that Ferg is no longer a part of A$AP Mob.

"Ferg ain't ASAP NO MORE sorry guys," he initially wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday.(Aug. 31). "That nigga burnt out , songs dumb trash mr anthem cant get right." In a follow-up message, Illz said, "Niggas be your mans to try to pick your brain & steal not to be loyal and real."

Not only did A$AP Illz lament via his IG Story, he also shared a series of texts he's exchanged with A$AP Ferg. It's unclear when the first messages were sent because the date could not be seen, but it can be assumed that the texts were from earlier this year. Nonetheless, in one of the messages, Ferg is asking Illz's opinion on a new song. Things quickly escalated in the text thread as things became tense between the two.

Shortly after A$AP Illz shared his thoughts on A$AP Ferg's removal from their crew, A$AP Bari chimed in.

"He said what he said," Bari wrote in an IG post, referring to Illz's claims that Ferg has been exiled from their Harlem, N.Y.-bred collective. "@asvpillz started ASAP If It Wasn't Him It Wouldn't Have Been No ASAP Mob So 🙌🏾 ASAP Illz."

A$AP Ferg has yet to speak out on any of the claims that have been made regarding his removal from the Mob.