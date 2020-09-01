ASAP Ferg Is No Longer Part of ASAP Mob, Says ASAP Illz

A$AP Ferg has been removed from A$AP Mob, according to a founding group member.

On Monday (Aug. 31), A$AP Illz, founding member of A$AP Mob, accused the 31-year-old Harlem-bred rapper of stealing ideas and claimed Ferg's affiliation with the Mob was over. In a thread of posts sent to Illz's Instagram story between yesterday and today (Sept. 1), the Mob member broke down the ongoing situation between himself and Ferg, who recently dropped his new song "Move Ya Hips" featuring Nicki Minaj and Madeintyo.

"Ferg ain't ASAP NO MORE sorry guys," Illz began, sharing his stance on Ferg with his 196,000 Instagram followers. "That nigga burnt out , songs dumb trash mr anthem cant get right."

Illz then goes further with his point, accusing Ferg of stealing ideas from him. "Niggas be your mans to try to pick your brain & steal not to be loyal and real," he wrote.

Upon reading about the ongoing issues between Ferg and Illz, one fan chimed in, writing to Illz on his IG story. Illz then posted the screenshot of the exchange in his IG story. "If u a supporter of the mob from day one, u would see that Ferg lowkey became a snake 🙊 this ain't know surprise tho 💀," the fan wrote.

Illz also shared a screenshot of a text message conversation between himself and Ferg. In the beginning portion of the text, which does not include a date, but is assumed to be from earlier this year, Ferg seems to be asking Illz for his opinion on a song, to which Illz shares his thoughts in a friendly manner. In February of this year, Ferg then sent Illz a happy birthday note. Today, Ferg is then shown texting Illz, “Call me,” “Stop playing with me” and “I don’t even play with u.” Illz replies in a series of texts: “Nigga u played urself,” “Fuck off my line” and “Fuck is u textin for.”

A$AP Bari also commented on the issues with Ferg and A$AP Mob and whether or not Ferg would remain in the Mob. "He said what he said," Bari wrote in an Instagram post, speaking on Illz's claims that Ferg was no longer part of A$AP Mob. "@asvpillz started ASAP If It Wasn't Him It Wouldn't Have Been No ASAP Mob So 🙌🏾 ASAP Illz."

A$AP Mob, the New York-based group was founded in 2006 by the late A$AP Yams, Illz and Bari. A$AP Rocky and Ferg were added to the group in 2007. Though Yams, Illz and Bari are often recognized for starting the collective, Bari credits Illz with being the operation's mastermind.

Since Illz announced that the "Plain Jane" rapper would no longer be part of the group, Ferg has yet to officially change his name or denounce his member status.

Illz is a model and designer from New York City. In a 2014 interview, he spoke about his relationship with the crew. "My A$AP brothers, we all influence each other," he said. "It's a plus, like, being part of this group. I wouldn't even call us a group. We a bunch of rock stars actually. All of us don't rap. People just want to be part of the culture. I love it."

XXL has reached out to a rep for A$AP Ferg for a comment on this matter. Take a look at A$AP Illz's Instagram posts below.