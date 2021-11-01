In a time of unpredictability as the world continues the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing’s for certain: hip-hop fans look forward to Rolling Loud every year. The seventh annual Rolling Loud festival in New York was no different. The event took place over the course of three days—Oct. 28 through Oct. 30—at Citi Field in Queens and was full of noteworthy moments.

The lineup for this year’s event was stacked with talent. On the first day, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Gucci Mane, Moneybagg Yo, Joey BadA$$, Polo G, Dave East, Young M.A, Rico Nasty, J.I.D, DreamDoll and more hit the stage. Jack Harlow brought out Lil Nas X to perform the hit track "Industry Baby." Lil Uzi had the crowd going crazy with his well-known bangers like "Money Longer" and "XO Tour Llif3."

Bobby Shmurda made an appearance at Rolling Loud and fans were going up to "Bobby Bitch" and "No Time for Sleep." Rowdy Rebel joined him on stage to perform "Computers," which transitioned into "Hot N*gga," the song that put Bobby on the map.

Closing out day one, rapper and TV show creator 50 Cent headlined the festival with an explosive performance. Fif lit up the stage with classic tracks like "What Up Gangsta," "Many Men," "P.I.M.P.," "Magic Stick" and other throwback songs. The crowd was in for a special treat as he brought out special guests like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, A$AP Rocky and DaBaby to rock the stage.

While the first day of performances were met with good weather and warm reception from fans, one unfortunate event occurred and several rappers didn't show up. Rapper Fetty Wap didn't make his set because he was arrested at the festival on drug charges. Lil Durk wasn't at Rolling Loud even though he was on the bill, which left fans angry as they threw water bottles at the stage. The reason behind Durk's absence is still unknown.

Rolling Loud day two was just as lit as the first, providing concertgoers with heat from Rod Wave, Wale, Kodak Black, Rick Ross, Lil Yachty, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Tjay, the Griselda crew, City Girls, 42 Dugg, Playboi Carti and J.I, among others.

Wale performed "Poke It Out" sans J. Cole then brought out hip-hop veteran Q Tip to perform "Vivrant Thing," the track that Wale's new song samples. Then there was Kodak Black's set, a memorable moment to remember. As he rapped his song "Roll in Peace," which features late rapper XXXTentacion, Ski Mask The Slump God came out on stage during X's verse. Project Baby also had another special guest when French Montana popped out for their collab "Lockjaw."

Trippie Redd was in attendance and had fans turning up to "Dark Knight Dummo" and "Miss The Rage." The inclement weather wasn't enough to disrupt the energy at Rolling Loud though. Headliner J. Cole put on a great show as expected, even during a rainstorm. Cole stepped on stage as a basketball hoop was set afire behind him. The Fayetteville, N.C. native opened up with "95.south" and continued his performance with fan favorites like "No Role Modelz," "Wet Dreamz" and brought out Dreamville artist Bas for "100.mil'." Soon after, J.I.D joined Cole on stage for "Down Bad." Rain did little to stop the Dreamville movement.

Playboi Carti hit the opposite stage, which resulted in a healthy competition of whose set was louder. Carti opened his performance with "Stop Breathing" as the hyped up crowd jumped up and down in the rain. He went on to perform his part on Kanye West's "Off The Grid" and then brought out Lil Uzi Vert for their collab "Shoota," which confirms the beef between Carti and Uzi has been squashed. The reunion was special as they graced the stage together for a hug that was met with cheers.

On the third day, there were thrilling performances from Roddy Ricch, A$AP Ferg, Rod Wave, The Diplomats, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Keed, Young Nudy, Lakeyah, SoFaygo, Sleepy Hallow and plenty of other sought-after artists.

When Fivio Foreign hit the stage, he let loose with "Big Drip" and did a stage dive into the crowd. For the final night, Travis Scott closed out the festivities with plenty of rage. La Flame performed "Butterfly Effect," "Stargazing," "Out West" and a new track off his forthcoming album, Utopia.

Whether you’re a fan of the newer crop of rappers or gravitate towards the more seasoned spitters in the game, Rolling Loud understood the assignment and catered to fans from all demographics. As 50 kept it thorough with his Big Apple energy, Cole continued to put on for the Dreamvillians as it literally rained on his parade, Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert set their differences aside to please the people, Kodak Black proved his comeback game is strong and Travis Scott set the stage for his ragers to enter Utopia, there was truly something for everyone.