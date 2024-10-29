Go Behind the Scenes of a Cypher With Ferg, Sauce Walka and Ab-Soul and See a New Freestyle

There are a few essentials that make a cypher complete. Nas informed the masses it was suede Timbs on his 1994 hit "The World Is Yours." Ab-Soul and Sauce Walka took a page from the Queens rapper's rhyme book by rocking hip-hop's favorite suede boots alongside Ferg, who opted for a pair of different woven boots, in the XXL Cypher Lab, presented by the must-see boxing event: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, live on Netflix Friday, November 15.

Fly footwear aside, remarkable lyrics that reflect creativity, intellect and introspection are the necessities in this cypher, which all three rappers deliver with ease. Each artist has spent more than 15 years perfecting their craft as lyricists. So dishing out rhymes of substance comes naturally. The fellowship and camaraderie between Ferg, Sauce Walka and Ab-Soul can be witnessed in a behind-the-scenes look on set at The 1896 studios in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where the XXL Cypher Lab was filmed in early October.

Ferg and Sauce Walka clearly have bars for days as they play off each other's energy outside the cypher. The Harlem and Houston rhymers, respectively, join forces in an impromptu freestyle that celebrates the guala.

For Ab-Soul, a self-proclaimed B.O.A.T., he's been basking in the energy of the day. "Getting ready to, you know, show up and show out," the Carson, Calif. native shares. "For the culture, man."

While Soulo and Ferg put respect on each of their names as notable MCs in the game, Sauce heads outside to teach a valuable history lesson when it comes to money.

