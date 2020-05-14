6ix9ine Will Drop a New Song Next Week If “Gooba” Gets 10,000 iTunes Downloads

6ix9ine is looking to release new music if the iTunes numbers are looking right.

On Thursday (May 14), 6ix9ine told his followers via his Instagram story that if his latest single "Gooba" receives 10,000 downloads on iTunes, he would release a new song next week.

"Everyone go buy "Gooba" on iTunes. Let's get 10,000 I'll drop a new song next week," he wrote.

Tekashi has yet to unveil any information about what fans can expect from the new single, but if it's anything like "Gooba," it will likely do numbers.

On May 8, the "Fefe" rapper debuted his first single since being freed from federal custody and put on home confinement to finish out his sentence. On the two-minute track, Tekashi embraces his snitch title. Meanwhile, in the video for the song, 6ix9ine shows off his ankle monitor and proudly flaunts an animated image of a rat edited over his face.

Tekashi doesn't fail to address his haters on the track either. "I'm laughin’ ’cause you big mad/See it in your face, cry baby, bitch you big sad/Niggas' tweetin' ’bout me, got me trendin', bitch, you big sad/Tell me how I ratted, came home to a big bag," he raps on "Gooba."

The same day he released the song, 6ix9ine hosted his first Instagram live, which received 2 million viewers. During the livestream, he apologized to his family and friends for putting their safety at risk prior to his arrest. He then stood by his decision to cooperate with authorities during his trial for federal racketeering and firearms charges.

Although Tekashi has teased fans about dropping a new single, there aren't any details regarding a new album. The Brooklyn rapper's last LP, Dummy Boy, dropped in 2018, just nine days after he was taken into custody.