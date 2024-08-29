6ix9ine Has International Warrant Out for His Arrest – Report

An international warrant for 6ix9ine's arrest has reportedly been issued in the Dominican Republic.

6ix9ine Wanted in D.R.

On Thursday (Aug. 29), D.R. news outlet Diario Lirbre reported on the latest update in Tekashi's legal issues in the country. According to the news outlet, the Court of Appeals in the Judicial District of La Vega has posted an international warrant for the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper's arrest. The court declared the rapper "in rebellion" outside the Dominican Republic since June 2024, and is requesting he be arrested in any country where he is captured if he does not surrender voluntarily before then.

The warrant is in connection to the rapper's arrest in October of 2023 for allegedly assaulting two producers whose lawyers recently filed a motion requesting Tekashi be taken in.

XXL has reached out to the Dominican Republic Police Department and 6ix9ine's attorney for comment.

6ix9ine Arrested Twice in D.R. for Alleged Assaults

Tekashi faced legal trouble multiple times in the last year, with both incidents taking place in the Dominican Republic. Last October, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting two music producers during a recording session with 6ix9ine's girlfriend, singer Yailin la Mas Viral. He was later released on a $500,000 bond.

This past January, he was arrested in the Dominican Republic for domestic abuse allegations. A week later, he was released on bond, ordered to pay a $510 deposit, undergo government counseling and meet with authorities every two months until they conclude their investigation into allegations that he assaulted Yailin La Mas Viral.

The news of the warrant comes on the heels of 6ix9ine returning to social media with a new look and dropping the song "Wassup" earlier this month.