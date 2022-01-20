50 Cent Still Wants His Money From Teairra Mari

50 Cent is still looking for his money from Teairra Mari.

On Wednesday (Jan. 19), Fif hopped on his Instagram page and reignited his social media feud with the R&B singer. The New York City rapper posted a 2018 photo of Teairra Mari—flanked by her two attorneys—recalling her ordeal when her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad, allegedly leaked sexually explicit images of her on Instagram after they broke up. 50, who's a friend of Abdul-Ahad, reposted the graphic photos on his page and added some offensive commentary to them. During the press conference in 2018, Teairra also announced that she filed a revenge porn lawsuit against 50 Cent.

In the caption of the photo below, 50 wrote, “Remember this, Smh she better give me my money. before it start to feel like she went to college and her student loans catching up with her.”

What 50 Cent is referring to is his court victory against Teairra in January of 2019, in which a Los Angeles judge dismissed all claims against the Power co-creator, and ordered the singer to pay him $30,618. Since then, Fif has been looking for the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star to pay up.

In response, Teairra dropped a diss track, "I Ain't Got It," in 2019, aimed at 50 (although she doesn’t say his name explicitly) and his constant nagging about the money he is owed.

Then, in a May of 2019, interview with Power 105’s The Breakfast Club, the singer-turned-reality TV star acknowledged that she doesn't have $30,000 to pay 50.

“I have to pay his legal fees [which came to $30,000],” Mari explained. “I paid him 50 cents the other day,” she jokingly added.

In February of 2020, 50 Cent hopped on his Instagram page and shared a screenshot of a report which stated Tearria must pay the G-Unit leader an additional $5,000 on top of the monetary judgement she still owed him. This IG post contains the same image Fif posted on his page yesterday.

So, it looks like 50 Cent hasn’t received his money yet and he’s back to trolling the R&B singer.