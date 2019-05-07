Teairra Mari Insists She Doesn’t Have $30,000 to Pay 50 Cent

Teairra Mari is paying no attention to 50 Cent as he continues to demand the $30,000 the judge in Mari's revenge porn case ordered her to pay him.

On Tuesday (May 7), during her interview on Power 105’s The Breakfast Club, the singer-reality TV star explained her legal feud with Fif and insisted that doesn't have the money she owes the rapper.

At the beginning of the interview, Mari is met with laughter as hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee ask her to clarify whether or not she can pay 50 the money. "I ain't got it," she said after explaining that she'll get 50 the money eventually, but maybe on a payment plan.

“I have to pay his legal fees [which came to $30,000],” Mari explained. “I paid him 50 cents the other day,” she jokingly added.

Teairra said that her legal case against 50 is still ongoing despite the judge's decision back in January. “My court date is later this month...and my attorney got me an extension,” she stated.

When asked if she ever tried to reach out to 50 Cent and reconcile their differences outside of the courtroom, she said, “No.”

“For what? He’s already...you know Curtis is a mess,” she continued. “He makes me laugh, he tickles me. He’s actually bringing out my funny side.”

As you may know, Mari and 50 have been going back and forth at each other via their Instagram accounts since January. Last month, the 31-year-old Mari shut down rumors that a warrant was issued for her arrest. Mari also denied that Fif trademarked her catchphrase "I Ain't Got It."

"Never believe a nigga name Curtisss... even if he is your favorite washed up old school rapper," she wrote in an IG post. "Here is the real news: My Lawyers are all the way on point (the best), I never had an arrest warrant... and Spare Change never TRADEMARKED SHIT.. he's just trying to steal drip.. he needs it bad.. you see how this boy dress."

Check out Teairra Mari's interview on The Breakfast Club below.