Ye Calls Out Former Friends But Shows Praise for 50 Cent This Week

Ye is on a crash-out mission of epic proportions this week. After going on a race-bating X marathon last month, Yedolph Yitler (his words not ours) is back going in. This time, Ye's rap peers have received most of Yeezy's wrath. But one person who is strangely getting props from the artist formerly known as Kanye West is 50 Cent.

Ye has been letting the mac fly on X and no rapper has been safe. Seemingly triggered by recent drama with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over Ye putting their daughter North West on a track with Diddy, and Ye being excluded from Playboi Carti's new Music album, Ye has been manic. During a days-long tweet fest earlier this week, Ye lambasted Drake Playboi Carti, Tyler The Creator, Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Jim Jones, Pusha T and others. Even the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh caught a stray.

On Tuesday (March 18), Ye did the unthinkable by posting vile tweets about Jay-Z and Beyoncé's kids. Instead of apologizing, Ye only tripled down. Amid the vitriol, Ye took time to uncharachteristially praise 50 Cent.

"50 Cent is one of my favorite people," Ye posted between hardened disses. "He will be one of the people who brings back Black economic independence."

Kanye West calls 50 Cent one of his favorite people. kanyewest/X loading...

50 Cent and Ye have a storied past, which includes a well-documented head-to-head album battle in 2007. Fif and Ye both released their third albums, Curits and Graduation, respectively, on Sept. 11, 2007. During the lead-up to the showdown, 50 promised to quit rapping if Ye sold more than him in the first week. Yeezy ended up outselling the G-Unit head honcho by around 250,000 copies.

In the years since then, there has seemed to be no love lost or gained. 50 Cent has made the Ye the butt of jokes on several occasions. In 2022, 50 called Ye dangerous after Ye debuted White Lives Matter T-shirts and spread false narratives about George Floyd's murder.

50 Cent still believes Ye is too hot to handle. The Queens, N.Y. rapper reacted to Ye's recent comments praising him on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Damn it Ye ya dangerous right now, what you say about the kids man!" 50 captioned a screenshot of Ye's post on Instagram.

"I didn’t post anything yesterday because @Ye said the kids are ret**ded," 50 captioned another Instagram post on the topic. "I can’t compete with that kinda sh!t, I’m listening to his album now!"

50 Cent responds to Kanye West. 50cent/Instagram loading...

Ye responded to 50 Cent's comments on Thursday (March 20).

"50 I SAID JAY Z AND BEYONCES KIDS ARE RET**DED LETS MAKE THE HOT WATER BOILING HOT OR LIKE PEOPLE SAY BROILING HOT," Ye posted on X.

Kanye West responds to 50 Cent. kanyewest/X loading...

50 followed up with the rebuttal: "As much as I don’t want to agree with Diddy on anything, just smile Ye (smile) and f**k em all man,f**k em. Bully out now! (I LIKE SPANISH SONG)."

50 Cent responds to Kanye West. 50cent/Instagram loading...

Ye is definitely in me against the world mode. And his recent rash of tweets confirm that. The only people he appears to consider allies at this point are Diddy, Lil Durk, A$AP Rocky and Kodak Black. There have even been rumors that Ye and his wife Bianca Censori have split due to the rapper's recent erratic behavior.

While Ye seems to be on a mission to make the world mad, he's found an unlikely muse in 50 Cent. However, right now, Ye is too volatile for even a person like 50 Cent to stand next to. And that's saying something.