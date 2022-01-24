50 Cent Proves He Started Money Message Trend

50 Cent is the pioneer of many things and it appears that the money message trend, in which rappers have recently been spelling out words using big-faced hundreds, is something Fif kicked off years ago.

On Sunday (Jan. 23), 50 Cent hopped on his Instagram page to prove that he started the fad that hip-hop is currently embracing. He uploaded an old image of himself where the word "Broke" can be seen spelled out by using what appears to be stacks of $100 bills. Fif captioned the picture, "when i look back at some of the shit that i did, I be bugging out. I see all these new versions i like all of them."

50 first posted this image on his IG in October of 2014, months before he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a jury ruled that the Queens, N.Y. multi-hyphenate had to pay $5 million to Rick Ross' baby mama, who sued the rapper for posting a sex tape online without her permission.

In July of 2016, Fif, whose assets at the time were listed in the range of $10 million and $50 million, ended the bankruptcy case with a ruling where he had to pay creditors $23 million over the course of five years.

The money message trend appeared to resurfaced on Jan. 19 when an image of YoungBoy Never Broke Again was shared online via one of his affiliates, Instagram user mgng10x, who goes by Ben 10.

In the photo, NBA YoungBoy was lying next to $100 bills that spelled out "you niggas gone die." While it's uncertain who YB's message is directly aimed towards, the post came after he appeared to call out NLE Choppa on the song "Know Like I Know" following Choppa siding with Lil Reese, an associate of both Lil Durk and King Von, who said YB's sound mimics his peers.

Days before, on Jan. 12, Lil Durk, the head of Only The Family, the label King Von was signed to before he was tragically shot and killed last year, purportedly responded to a song YB dropped called "Bring The Hook." The track finds YB seemingly dissing Von and mentioning the beloved rhymer's O-Block neighborhood in Chicago.

Durk also joined the money message wave, posting the words, "Hurry yall bitch azz up." While unconfirmed, some people felt this was an indirect jab towards NBA YoungBoy.

A number of other rappers have hopped on the trend in a playful manner.

Yung Miami of the City Girls flexed her money with the message "Them hoes aint me." She's also covering her face with a metaphoric money fan.

Future also posted a message, referring to himself as "Im dat nigga."

Nick Cannon participated, too, but attempted to jokingly warn other rappers that the IRS is likely watching them flaunt their cash. Instead of using money, Nick used toilet tissue.

And of course, Soulja Boy claimed he was the first to start the trend, sharing a still shot from his "Stacks on Deck" video from 2016, in which he spells out his name in $20 bills.

See other rhymers like Gunna, Fivio Foreign and more share their money messages below.