50 Cent Clowns Ye’s White Court Outfit at Diddy Trial, Says Ye Is Dressed for the Freak Offs

Ye showed up to the Diddy trial dressed in all white today, and 50 Cent finds it hilarious. He's clowning Ye's choice of attire by inferring the artist formerly known as Kanye West is dressed as if he's ready for a freak off rather than the courtroom.

How Did 50 Cent Throw Shots at Ye About the Diddy Trial?

Less than one hour after Ye popped out in support of Diddy on Day 23 of the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's federal trial on Friday (June 13), 50 Cent was particularly quick to hit up Instagram with a reaction. Fif specifically put the focus on the fact that Ye arrived at a Manhattan federal courthouse dressed head-to-toe in white.

50 Cent Mocks Ye, Diddy and Bianca Censori All at Once

50 immediately brought to attention that Ye's fashion choice for the day, a departure from his typically dark-colored ’fits, is also undeniably reminiscent of the dress code for countless All-White parties Diddy has thrown throughout the years. Many of those swanky shindigs, according to lawsuits and testimony, have allegedly led to all-night freak offs. 50 Cent also refers to Ye's wife, Bianca Censori, and her absolutely shocking appearance on the Grammy Awards red carpet earlier this year.

"We are wearing white in honor of the freak offs," 50 Cent wrote as he shares a photo in which he is dressed in a white suit and tie. "Damn Ye you should have brought your dirty little wife with that Grammys outfit!"

Ye Only Went to Court for One Hour to Support Diddy

Ye's all-white-everything court appearance on Friday is the second time he has arrived at the Manhattan courthouse this week where Diddy is on trial. However, after creating a stir with the media as he hopped out of a widebody Maybach this morning, Ye was seen leaving court about an hour later while the proceedings continued.

Ye Was Asked If He Is Part of the Freak Offs Outside of Diddy Trial

According to @secretservicesam via TikTok, a woman addressed Ye outside the court by yelling, "Are you in the freak offs?" The question comes one day after mystery witness Jane testified she attended a party in Las Vegas with an unidentified iconic rapper. She said that during the party, everyone in the room, including the unnamed rapper, watched a male escort have sex with a woman.

Why Is Ye Showing Up to the Court Where Diddy is Being Tried?

While details about exactly why Ye has decided this particular week to visit the courthouse aren't exactly clear, Ye has been voicing strong opinions that Diddy is being wrongly accused for the better part of 2025.

