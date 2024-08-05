Judge Dismisses $1 Billion Power Lawsuit Against 50 Cent

A judge has dismissed the $1 billion lawsuit filed against 50 Cent by a former drug dealer who claimed the popular television series Power was based on his life.

50 Cent Is Victorious in $1 Billion Lawsuit

The second lawsuit filed against 50 Cent over the crime-drama series Power has come to a conclusion after three years. On Aug. 1, Cory Holland's $1 billion defamation lawsuit alleging his life was the basis for the show was thrown out in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to court documents obtained by XXL on Monday (Aug. 5). The ruling claimed the "Plaintiff had failed to establish personal jurisdiction or to state a claim." It also notes the similarities between Holland's life and Power are too general to consider. In addition, the judge dismissed an auxiliary $30 million lawsuit Holland filed claiming 50 made threatening statements to him.

Holland initially sued 50 Cent, Lions Gate Films and the show's creator Courtney A. Kemp in May of 2021. He accused them of using his life story to build the show around without permission.

"I have counted over 100 scenes from this series that are actual real life events from my life," Holland wrote in his initial lawsuit. "I want the defendants to pay for violating my privacy..."

50 Cent Reacts to Verdict

On Aug. 3, 50 Cent reacted to the verdict on Instagram. Sharing a screenshot of a news article about the verdict of the case, he captioned the post, "Fool thought he was GHOST da fvck wrong wit these [ninja emoji]’s man LOL."

This is the second lawsuit 50 Cent has won concerning his hit series. In 2015, Fif was sued by Larry Johnson who claimed that he gave a manuscript he wrote titled Tribulation of a Ghetto Kid to Nikki Turner at G-Unit Books in 2005. Johnson alleged the manuscript was passed to 50 who ripped off the story and used it as the basis for Power. The $200 million case was thrown out in 2017.

Check out 50 Cent's reaction to a judge dismissing the $1 billion lawsuit against him below.

