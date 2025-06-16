50 Cent’s Father’s Day Turns Ugly After Estranged Son’s Explosive Betting Post and Rapper Responds Swiftly

50 Cent's stormy relationship with his estranged son has played out on social media for years, so it comes as no surprise that Father's Day would be another fiasco. Marquise Jackson, the eldest of Fif's two kids, put his dad on blast with an explosive yet funny Instagram post calling out the rapper. As expected, Fif fired back swiftly.

Why Did 50 Cent's Son Make a Negative Instagram Post on Father's Day?

Marquise Jackson, 50 Cent's estranged son, has had a tumultuous relationship with his rapping dad for years. Their issues go back to the contentious relationship Fif has with Marquise's mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, which includes a public dispute over past child support. On Sunday (June 15), Marquise went on Instagram to share a hilarious but not-so-happy message about his dad for the Father's Day holiday.

The IG post shows a Player Prop Betting Slip labeled Father's Day Sportsbook. The bet reads, "50 Cent and his 2nd son appear together in a photo." Shown in the post is a photo of 50 sitting beside a silhouette of another man wearing a hoodie. The man with no face is assumed to be Marquise. The trolling runs in the family.

"Oh it's Father's Day," he wrote in the caption with a shocked face emoji. "Happy Father's Day to all the real ones! I'm watching my bet and it ain't looking too good. I got the over... We all know this the day for photo ops. The Day ain't over yet FINISH STRONG... GET ON YOUR JOB." He ended his note with a flexed arm emoji and crying laughing face emoji.

How Did 50 Cent Respond to His Estranged Son's Jab?

In true Fif fashion, the Queens native turned to his good ol' trolling and fired back swiftly. While he didn't mention Marquise's name, it's clear who he was referring to in his own IG posts.

"I bet they are gonna blame me when they get picked up for scamming PPP loans, they gonna say it was my fault they were broke," he wrote. 50 also put up another IG post with the caption: "You little punk your momma got you and your sister scamming. Them people came to ask me some questions about it. I said I don’t fvck wit them, I’m a law abiding citizen."

Why Don't 50 Cent and His Estranged Son Get Along?

50 Cent, who also has a 12-year-old son Sire with ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy, doesn't get along with Marquise due to the public squabbles and private matters they've gone through since at least 2008, when a custody agreement was settled in court.

That year, the MC told MTV that he could only speak to Marquise through court-appointed lawyers and that Shaniqua said things about Fif that he "never would expect." Nearly 10 years later, Marquise said in an interview with Rap-Up that he was between ages 10 and 11 when the relationship with his father "completely went south."

Since then, they have publicly taken aim at each other in interviews and on social media. In 2022, Marquise asked for a sit-down with Fif and said he would pay him $6,700 for his time—the amount per month Marquise's mom received in child support from 50 Cent, which totaled $80,000 a year. Last year, the rhymer said that Marquise "thinks being 50 Cent's son means he doesn't have to work."

While family matters are just that, it's unfortunate to see a father and son at odds and fighting over time spent together and money provided for decades at this point. Fif's relationship with Sire is much different, in that it's a loving bond in contrast to what's been shown with Marquise. As much as 50 has his own issues with Jay-Z, there's one lyric from Hov that Fif can learn from: "Nobody wins with the family feuds."

Check out what the father and son had to say about each other below.

See 50 Cent's Post for Father's Day and Other IG Posts Aimed at His Estranged Son

50cent/Instagram 50cent/Instagram loading...

See 50 Cent's Son's Post Aimed at His Father

199viq/Instagram 199viq/Instagram loading...