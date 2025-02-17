50 Cent Willing to Bet $500,000 That ASAP Rocky Beats Gun Assault Case

50 Cent is so confident that A$AP Rocky will beat his gun assault case that 50 is willing to bet $500,000.

50 Cent Proposes Bet on Verdict of A$AP Rocky Trial

On Feb. 15, Fif weighed in on the ongoing A$AP Rocky gun assault trial on Instagram by saying he believes Rocky will be vindicated. The G-Unit boss is ready to put his money where his mouth his.

"I got ASAP beaten this case," 50 captioned a recent clip from the trial where the state prosecutor and judge got into a heated argument below. "I'll bet 500,000 on it, that boy ASAP Tellie was just trying to get some money. Fool said I was scared for my life so I sent back to the scene and picked up the shells. Officer told him hey if you want to get some money go to the hospital. Who want to bet."

50 has since deleted the post.

A$AP Rocky Trial Continues

The A$AP Rocky trial, which began on Jan. 21, is close to wrapping up. The Harlem, N.Y. rapper is charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in connection to the 2021 shooting of A$AP Relli. Relli and prosecutors say Rocky shot Relli after threatening to kill him during a heated argument in a parking garage in Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 6, 2021.

Following the incident, Relli claims he went back to the scene of the crime and collected Rocky's shell casings to provide to police to bolster their case and his story. However, Rocky's legal team is claiming the rapper only had a prop gun on the night of the shooting and only shot it toward the ground to scare off Relli, who was attacking Rocky and A$AP Illz, who was also present during the incident, along with A$AP Twelvyy.

Check out 50 Cent's post below.

