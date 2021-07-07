Listen to the 2021 XXL Freshman Playlist

The 2021 XXL Freshman class is here, and to celebrate, we've assembled a special playlist featuring the 11 artists who have graced our out-of-this-world cover. The Apple Music playlist boasts some of the hottest tracks from our illustrious class, so you know it's going to be an hour’s worth of straight fire. Take the 2021 XXL Freshmen Class playlist to the next level with your headphones or earbuds of choice.

Some of the songs and artists you’ll hear include North Jersey and Boston native Coi Leray's lively, piano-driven banger "No More Parties." The Maaly Raw and Okaykhan-produced hit reached platinum status this past May. Also, North Carolina rapper-singer Morray, who delivers inspirational rhymes on "Quicksand" and "Trenches."

Also, two Michigan natives are getting some shine on the playlist. Detroit spitter 42 Dugg teamed up with 2019 XXL Freshman Roddy Ricch on the bass-heavy "4 Da Gang," while Pontiac, Mich. rapper DDG is trading bars with fellow Freshman Coi Leray on the head-nodding track "Impatient." Then there's fellow Midwesterner Lakeyah, who's from Milwaukee, with her boastful anthem "Female Goat."

Other artists on the playlist include Lexington, Ky. artist Rubi Rose with her breakout hit "Big Mouth" and Iann Dior's heartbreak ode "Emotions." There's also Mobile, Ala. rep Flo Milli, a dynamic rapper flaunting her style on "In the Party" and Memphis rhymer Pooh Shiesty's sinister song "Back In Blood" featuring 2014 XXL Freshman Lil Durk.

To keep the playlist balanced, there are smooth tracks from other deserving Freshmen, too. There's Syracuse, N.Y.-bred, North Carolina-living singer Toosii with his sexual ode "Love Cycle" featuring Summer Walker, and "5'5" featuring 2020 XXL Freshman Latto. Plus, Blxst's melodic rap ballad "Overrated" and his bouncy effort "Chosen" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga.

So, if you've got Apple Music, you can listen to the 2021 XXL Freshman class playlist below.