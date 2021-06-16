Here Are Some Hilarious Fake 2021 XXL Freshman Lists

It's that time of year again. Today, XXL unveils its annual XXL Freshman class featuring 42 Dugg, Iann Dior, Coi Leray, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, Morray, Rubi Rose, Blxst, Toosii, Lakeyah and Freshman 10th spot winner DDG. Before the announcement, there have been several fake 2021 XXL Freshman lists floating around on social media for the last few months. XXL never types out Freshman lists on computers or laptops nor shares them on paper to be passed around. If there's a list circulating, look for the artist that is least known and they likely created the fake themselves. In celebration of the class arrival today, prepare to be entertained with a look back at the fake Freshman lists that have caused an uproar on social this year.

Props to the person who created the hilariously fake list that incorporates digital cryptocurrency Doge Coin, actress-turned-pop singer Olivia Rodrigo, who just landed her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with Sour; D.A.M.E. Dolla, a.k.a. Portland Trail Blazers player Damian Lillard; Bennifer, the couple nickname given to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck; EDM DJ David Guetta, and four women's names mentioned on the late DMX's 1999 track "What These Bitches Want": Brenda, Latisha, Linda and Felicia. At least they got one Freshman right: Pooh Shiesty.

In another fake list, someone posted a blurry handwritten Freshman list that features Kanye West, Lil Nas X, and Ed Sheeran. ’Ye is past Freshman consideration, people. Lil Nas X, too. And while Sheeran loves rap, he's not a rapper.

Another Twitter user shared a fake 2021 XXL Freshman list that consists of Michael Jackson, John Cena, Captain America and DaBaby. Nope, totally wrong. And for the record, DaBaby is a proud alumnus of the 2019 XXL Freshman Class.

One of the strangest fake Freshman lists that popped up on social media came from a person who listed Kanye West, harshly describing the inductee as the mentally ill version of ’Ye, the late Kobe Bryant, German philosopher Karl Marx, and "You." No doubt this list will leave you scratching your heads.

The one thing all of these lists have is common is that they're fake. The only legit place to find out who is really on the 2021 XXL Freshman list is on XXLMag.com. So, stay tuned here for all your official Freshman news and more from the new class of artists.

In the meantime, check out these fake yet hilarious 2021 XXL Freshman lists below.