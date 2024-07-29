Yung Miami Bites Back at Harsh Reactions to Her New Song

Yung Miami bites back at fans' harsh reactions to a new song she previewed on social media.

Yung Miami Responds to Mixed Reactions to New Song

On Saturday (July 27), Yung Miami hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a preview of her new upcoming song. After The Neighborhood Talk reposted the snippet to their Instagram, listeners flooded the comments with mixed reactions.

"If you're asking if we like JT & not you...the answer is yes," one user wrote. Another added, "girl it's okay you can't rap I can't either it is what it is."

Caresha got wind of the complaints and slid into the comments herself, writing, " With me is where y'all draw the line??? LOL ok."

Yung Miami's new track comes after she dropped "CFWM (Can't F**k With Me)" in April featuring Skilla Baby. The song was her first solo single since she got into a very public dispute with her City Girls collaborator JT on X earlier that month.

Yung Miami and JT Try to Establish Solo Careers

This isn't the first time Yung Miami has faced the wrath of trolls during her brief solo career. In June, Miami was relentlessly clowned online after she said she aspires to be like Rihanna. The Florida rapper had posted an announcement for Rihanna's new haircare line via The Shade Room, and commented in the post, "Who I aspire to be!!!! That bag & status different."

Immediately, the critics came for Yung Miami.

"Please keep Rihanna name out of your mouth!" one person wrote after Hollywood Unlocked reshared Yung Miami's comments on their Instagram Story. "Because you got miles/years to go before you’d be anything like our Riri!!"

Needless to say, it appears Yung Miami's solo career is off to a rocky start after the City Girls disbanded in June. JT is also hard at work trying to pave her own way and dropped off her debut mixtape City Cinderella on July 19. Similar to Yung Miami's new song, fans seemed divided on how they felt about JT's new project.

See Yung Miami's response to the poor reactions to her new song below.

See Yung Miami Bite Back at Critics of Her New Song