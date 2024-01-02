Here’s What Happened on Day 12 of the Young Thug YSL Trial

The Young Thug trial has resumed after a multi-week recess following the holiday break and time allowed for the recovery of a codefendant who was stabbed in jail.

Day 12 of the Young Thug and YSL Trial

On Tuesday (Jan. 2), Young Thug returned to Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia for the restart of the YSL trial.

The Incident at Perimeter Mall

Today's hearing continued with testimony about an incident at Perimeter Mall in Atlanta in 2015. Young Thug and his associates were reportedly riding around the mall on hoverboards and were asked to leave. After being followed out of the building, Young Thug reportedly threatened to shoot one of the security guards in the face. One of the witnesses today, a former mall cop who was at the scene, testified he did not hear Thug make the threats and said the group left peacefully.

Retired police officer Mark Stephens also testified about the incident. After him, Eric Rudolph spoke on the incident, which has been the topic of the last two days of trial.

The Mysterious Device Under Young Thug's Sweater

During the trial, note was taken of a mysterious device Young Thug was wearing under his sweater. Whatever the item was featured an electrical chord that hung from Thug's shirt. He could be seen adjusting the item during the trial.

Hit-and-Run Incident

Following the conclusion of testimony about the mall incident, the State called their 32nd witness, Officer Cogdell, who spoke on a hit-and-run involving Shannon Stillwell, the codefendant who was stabbed in jail last month. The officer testified he found guns and ammo in a car Stillwell ditched before leading officers on a footchase.

Tommorow, defendant Trontavious Stephens is expected to take the stand. He took a plea deal in 2022 where he admitted to being a cofounder of YSL.

Young Thug Continues to Fight for His Freedom

Young Thug is currently facing multiple charges including violating Georgia's RICO Act. Prosecutors claim that Thug and six codefendants used his record label YSL as a front for violent gang activity. The state alleges YSL has committed numerous violent crimes over the years including armed robbery, conspiring to murder, and participating in criminal street gang activity. A jury of 12, including seven Black women, two White women, two Black men and one White man, will decide whether Thug walks free or not. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

The trial will continue with day 13 on Wednesday (Jan. 3)

Watch Day 12 of the YSL trial below.

See the Full Livestream of the Young Thug YSL Trial