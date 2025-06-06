After three years of litigation, Young Thug's YSL trial will conclude without a single murder conviction and now Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney Fani Willis is facing backlash.

YSL Trial Ends Without Murder Convictions, Fani Willis Faces Backlash

On Thursday (June 5), Atlanta's 11 Alive News reported that there is only one remaining defendant in the the YSL RICO case—where Young Thug and 27 other defendants were facing gang racketeering and murder charges. With the final murder charge in the cae being dropped earlier this week, the whole ordeal will end without the government getting a muder conviction.

Critics have criticized Fulton County DA Fani Willis for her misuse of the RICO laws and wasting taxpayer's money. However, DA Willis feels her prosecution against Thugger and his associates was a success.

In an interview with 11 Alive, which was published on Thursday, DA Willis defended her record in the YSL trial and pushed back on criticism over a lack of murder convictions in the case. The veteran prosecutor attests that crime in her community is at all-time low because of her dismantling of gangs and that her supporters praise her efforts.

"My message to taxpayers is: it was an amazing outcome," she told the news outlet in the video below. "We had 19 convictions, and the community is safer."

"And go look at the statistics—crime is down. So, what do I say to taxpayers? I say, my constituents—who just re-elected me with 68% of the vote—say I'm doing an amazing job," she continued. "We are making sure this community is safe. Crime here is lower than in most places in the United States. I think we're like number three, and it's because of the efforts I’ve led against gangs."

When questioned about her alleged misuse of the RICO statute in the YSL trial, DA Fani Willis stood firm and vowed to continue using anti-racketeering laws to get convictions against gangs.

"I'm going to continue to rely on it. Because it works, it's effective, and it tells jurors the full story," she stated.

YSL RICO Trial Concludes With No Murder Convictions

According to a Fox5 Atlanta report, the YSL trial will end with no murder convictions after YSL associate Demise McMullen pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault during a court hearing in Atlanta on Thursday.

Only one defendant remains, Christian Eppinger. His case involves the February 2022 shooting of Atlanta Police Officer David Rodgers. Eppinger is accused of shooting Rodgers six times and faces charges that include attempted murder.

See DA Fani Willis respond to her critics below.

Watch DA Fani Willis Fire Back at Critics Over Her Handling of Young Thug's YSL Trial Below