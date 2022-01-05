Married Couple Walks Out to Young Thug’s ‘Digits’ at Wedding Reception – Watch

Young Thug is arguably this generation’s most influential rapper to his fans and artists alike.

So much so that a married couple walked out to Thugger’s 2016 song “Digits” at their wedding reception. On Monday (Jan. 3), social media influencer/vlogger Darreion posted a video on his Twitter page of himself and his wife, Chantenique, walking out to Thug’s club anthem with the groomsmen and bridesmaids waiting for their arrival on the dance floor.

Once the couple hit the dance floor, everyone pulled out their money guns, raised them in the air, and shot out what appeared to be fake money while jumping up and down. In the background, you can hear Young Thug’s song and him repeating the lyrics, “We ran up them digits, we ran up the money/We ran up them digits, we ran up that money.”

In Darreion’s clip, he wrote in the caption, "Bet @youngthug ain’t think this was gone be a wedding song either!" along with a money-mouth face emoji and a money with wings emoji.

You can watch the video below.

According to Chantenique, the now-viral clip is a preview of an upcoming recap video of their lavish wedding, which took place last Saturday (Jan. 1). What a great way to start the new year to kick things off with love and marriage.

There’s no word if Thug saw the video or not. Either way, it’s cool to see how Thugger's impact and how he is included in special moments.

On another note, Young Thug was a good samaritan earlier this week when he helped a motorist jumpstart his car. The Atlanta rapper shared a video on his Instagram Story on Tuesday (Jan. 4) of himself explaining that he helped jumpstart a man’s disabled vehicle.

“I just gave this man a jumpstart,” he said. “I don’t know why God made him pull me over. But he saw my truck and he was like, ‘Yo, yo, yo!' Flagged me down, I gave him a jump start.”

Let’s continue to show love and perform human acts of kindness for the rest of 2022, shall we?

Watch Chantenique and Darreion walk out to Young Thug’s "Digits" below. Also, peep their beautiful wedding photo.