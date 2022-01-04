Young Thug Helps Man Jumpstart His Car on Side of Road

Young Thug kicked off 2022 on a good note.

On Tuesday (Jan. 4), Thugger shared a video on his Instagram Story of himself being a good samaritan and helping a man jumpstart his vehicle. In the clip, the Atlanta rapper is in his car as he points his smartphone camera at the vehicle on the side of the road. Young Thug then flips the phone facing him and explains that he helped jumpstart the man's car.

“I just gave this man a jumpstart,” he said. “I don’t know why God made him pull me over. But he saw my truck and he was like, ‘Yo, yo, yo!' Flagged me down, I gave him a jump start.”

You can watch YT’s IG video below.

It’s unclear where Thugger was when he performed his good deed. Nonetheless, the man was most likely appreciative of the assist.

Young Thug is always helping people in need. In April of 2021, Thugger, along with his Young Stoner Life artist Gunna, helped reunite dozens of people with their families by posting bail for over two dozen low-level offenders in Atlanta.

According to WSB-TV, the two rappers went to the Fulton County Jail on April 23, 2021 and posted bail for 30 people who otherwise would have been stuck in jail until their day in court. Most of the men and women they assisted in their release were charged with minor crimes but didn’t have any money to bail themselves out.

“This is where we are from,” Young Thug told the news channel. “We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and, you know, DA’s and the prosecutors, you know, the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can [get] out.”

“You never know what somebody been through," added Gunna. "There was people sitting out three or four years and couldn’t get out on a bond.”

Young Thug’s latest human act of kindness only reaffirms our faith in humanity.

Watch Thugger tell his good samaritan story of helping jumpstart a man’s car below.