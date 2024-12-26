Young Thug Apologizes to Girlfriend Mariah The Scientist for Drama Caused by Leaked Jail Call

Young Thug says sorry to his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist for the drama caused by his recently leaked jail calls.

Young Thug Apologizes

On Tuesday (Dec. 24), Thugga responded to the uproar made online after a jail call surfaced that showed him talking intimately with model Leena Sayed in 2022.

"Sorry to my baby for all this bullsh*t on the internet. I love u baby and f**k em all we know what’s up with us!" he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"AySayTwin.." he added in a follow-up post. "I love yo game more than life mommy."

Thug gave another update on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). "She so mad, I said merry Christmas and she said thank u," he posted.

Mariah appears to have accepted Thug's apology. On Christmas, the couple was spotted together at what appears to be a ski loge in Big Bear, Calif.

Young Thug was trending on X on Monday (Dec. 23) after a jail call leaked that showed him talking to boxer Devin Haney's current significant other Leena Sayed. During the call, Sayed breaks down in tears while telling the rapper she only wants him and no one else.

Thug appeared to respond to the video leak on X on Monday.

"Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious sh*t, I don’t know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no f**k bout no h*es or n*ggas I’m the capital P lol that’s my twin and nothing else. Never have never will lol," he tweeted.

He added, "I can have that lil sh*t right now if I wanted it, but she been pushing the p harder then n*ggas lol that’s the twin…I got who I want."

Sayed has also responded to the video coming out.

"That video was before I met my [baby daddy]," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I would never talk to Thug or any other man."

Check out Young Thug apologizing to Mariah The Scientist below.

See Young Thug's Apology to Mariah The Scientist

See Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist Celebrating the Holidays Together