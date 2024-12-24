Possible Young Thug Love Triangle Exposed in Jail Phone Calls

Newly surfaced Young Thug jail phone calls appear to reveal the rapper was dealing with another woman besides his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist during his stint in jail fighting the YSL RICO case.

Young Thug Jail Calls Surface

On Monday (Dec. 23), YouTube channel Law&Crime Trials shared a Young Thug jail call they obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. In the video, the rapper is having a tense conversation with model Leena Sayed, boxer Devin Haney's current significant other. In the video below, which is timestamped July 29, 2022, Thug and Sayed have a serious talk about their dealings.

"I don't like anyone," she says around the 5:40 mark of the video before breaking down in tears. "No one's like you. I don't like them... I want you."

At one point, Thug even begins to cry as Sayed is sobbing about a perceived infraction. The video has gone viral, considering Thug was dating rapper Mariah The Scientist before and during his entire 906-day jail bid. Another recently surfaced jail call shows Mariah keeping Thug abreast of the Diddy legal saga.

Thug appeared to respond to the video with Sayed on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

"Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious sh*t, I don’t know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no f**k bout no h*es or n*ggas I’m the capital P lol that’s my twin and nothing else. Never have never will lol," he tweeted.

He added, "I can have that lil sh*t right now if I wanted it, but she been pushing the p harder then n*ggas lol that’s the twin…I got who I want."

Young Thug tweets. youngthug/X loading...

Sayed has also responded to the video coming out.

"That video was before I met my [baby daddy]," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I would never talk to Thug or any other man."

Check out Young Thug's leaked jail calls below.

Watch Young Thug Talk With Model Model Leena Sayed on Jail Call

Watch Young Thug Talk to Mariah The Scientist on Jail Call