Young Dolph, Skepta, Isaiah Rashad and More – New Projects This Week

It's the last two days of July and as we shift into August, a number of rappers are dropping off some new music to get us through the weekend before the month closes out.

Memphis' own Young Dolph delivers Paper Route Illuminati, a compilation album from his independent label, Paper Route Empire. The label's first-ever collective effort contains appearances from their growing roster including Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, PRE's First Lady Joddy Badass and newest signees Snupe Bandz, PaperRoute Woo and Big Unc. Along with the announcement of the album, which was made earlier this month, Dolph released the single "Blu Boyz."

In the spring 2021 issue of XXL magazine, Dolph expressed his excitement for the compilation. "I really think this tape that I’m finna put out, this compilation tape where everybody is on it just because it’s a mixture, and a variety of a lot of different moods and a lot of different artists," he said. "You got the female on there [Joddy Badass]. She’s the first female I signed. I waited a long time to sign a female and just felt like a special moment, a special time. You got everybody on there bringing their creativity to the project and make the project what it is." Paper Route Illuminati arrives after the March release of Dum and Dummer 2, a collaborative effort between Young Dolph and Glock.

Straight from across The Pond, Skepta drops his latest EP, All In. The five-song offering comes with guest appearances from Kid Cudi, reggaeton superstar J Balvin and TeeZee. The British rapper shared the news of his new music on Sunday (July 25) via Instagram. Back in March, Skepta purportedly hinted at putting his mic up, writing in an IG Story post, "I have one more song with Bando & L's that we recorded in 2020, after we drop that I'm out.." Skepta's EP is proof he's not done with the rap game for good. His hometown, The U.S. and other international fans get a few new joints to rock out to since his return.

Another release arriving tonight comes from Top Dawg Entertainment signee Isaiah Rashad, who drops his first album in five years. Following The Sun's Tirade in 2016, Isaiah delivers The House Is Burning. The “Headshots (4r Da Locals)”-led effort includes Duke Deuce, Smino, 6lack, TDE labelmates Jay Rock and SZA, and much more. In addition to the new music, Isaiah will be hitting the road for his 42-city tour, Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation, kicking off in Boston on Sept. 8 and wrapping up in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tenn. on Nov. 9.

Find other new music below from the likes of Dave East, Tink, Bri Steves and more.