Young Dolph and Key Glock, Rod Wave, Vic Mensa and More – New Projects This Week

Spring is a time of renewal as the winter chill thaws and the cool breeze of 70-degree weather becomes a constant before summer sets in. On March 26, six days into the new season, this week's new projects feature some heavy hitters like Vic Mensa, Young Dolph and Key Glock, and Rod Wave coming out of hibernation to deliver their latest projects.

Memphis rappers Young Dolph and Key Glock unleash Dum and Dummer 2, their second full-length project as a Paper Route Empire duo. Much like the first effort, the two rappers pay tribute to the 1990's comedic best friend flick starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. The chemistry between Dolph and Glock intensifies as the two rhymers trade bars back and forth on tracks like the churchy "Aspen" and "Sleep With the Roaches." The LP has 20 songs in total.

Vic Mensa's I Tape, which is brought to fans by Roc Nation, has arrived. Chance The Rapper, Zacari, Jeremih, Wyclef Jean and more offer vocals for this seven-track listen. I Tape finds the rhymer taking a political stance on tracks like "Shelter" featuring Chance and Wyclef, and "Fr33dom" with Zacari, which explore social and political issues in the world. The new release follows the Chicago rapper's V Tape, which dropped last August.

After figuring out the dispute with Alamo Records that put his second studio album on hold, Rod Wave's 19-track sophomore LP, SoulFly, becomes available for fans of the soul-stirring rhymer. Rod's heartfelt "Mixed Signal" shows up on the offering along with "Tombstone,

"Street Runner" and "Richer" featuring Polo G. Like always, Rod delivers an emotionally candid project that resonates.

Check out the other projects by 2020 XXL Freshman 24KGoldn, YBN Nahmir, Caleborate and more below.