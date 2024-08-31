Woman Arrested After Claiming Ye ‘Telegraphically’ Told Her to Steal a Car – Report

A woman was arrested for car theft after claiming Ye "telegraphically" told her to steal the vehicle.

Woman Arrested for Car Theft, Claims Ye Influenced Her

According to a 14news.com report, published on Friday (Aug. 31), a woman was arrested after she claimed that Ye "telegraphically" told her to steal a car that had a child inside. The police affidavit detailed the strange incident, which happened on Thursday (Aug. 30) in Evansville, Indiana.

According to the police, Ricki Smith attempted to enter an unattended car belonging to another woman. The victim, who was heading into a store, noticed Smith getting into her vehicle. In response, the victim grabbed Smith by the hair and pulled her out of the car. The victim explained to the police that she was on her way to drop her child off at daycare and had stopped at the store. That's when she witnessed Smith hopping into her car.

When police confronted Smith, she claimed she was hitchhiking from Louisville to Evansville due to her car breaking down on Highway 64. When questioned about her attempt to steal a vehicle, Smith stated that Ye spoke to her "telegraphically" and told her to steal it.

Smith was subsequently arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where police realized that she had wrecked her car into the tree line off Highway 64, which explained why she stated that she abandoned her vehicle.

Ricki Smith was charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted auto theft.

XXL has reached out to the Evansville Police Department for comment.

Joe Budden Jokingly Reacts to Ye Shouting Him Out

Weird arrests aside, Ye recently made Joe Budden hysterically laugh at himself following his Vultures 2 South Korea concert.

During Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures 2 show at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea last Friday (Aug. 23), the Chicago rapper-producer was performing the Donda (Deluxe) spiritual track "24," when he yelled out Joe Budden's name while the choir sang, "God is not finished."

Joe Budden caught wind of Ye's shout out and jumped on Instagram Live to share his reaction. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Joe jokingly sings, "Joooeee Budden, God is not finished."

"Them Korean ni**as was like, 'what the f**k are you talking about,'" he added, possibly referring to the Korean audience being unfamiliar with him as a former lyricist in the rap game.

