Ye and Adidas Partnership Finally Comes to an End After Last Pair of Yeezy Sneakers Sold

Adidas has finally gotten rid of the globally coveted kicks that have become a sore subject for the last two years. The sportswear giant sold the last pair of Yeezy sneakers, signifying an end to their problematic relationship with Ye.

The news of the liquidation arrives following a reported results for 2024, and their projections for this year. On Wednesday (March 5), the Germany company announced that it had sold the last of its Yeezy kicks in 2024, putting an official end to Ye's partnership.

"There is not one Yeezy shoe left, it has all been sold and that episode is behind us," Chief Financial Officer Harm Ohlmeyer said, according to Reuters.

Adidas cut ties with Ye in 2022, due to his anti-Semitic rants on X, formerly known as Twitter. His "death con 3 on Jewish people" tweet caused an uproar, leading him to being blackballed across the music industry and beyond. The end of the deal with Adidas caused a major loss in sales for the company. After the brand suspended selling Yeezys, which were highly profitable before the rapper's offensive tirades, Adidas reported an annual loss in 2023, which they revealed the be $661 million in lost sales in 2023. North America sales fell 2 percent last year "solely due to significantly lower Yeezy sales."

Surprisingly, in 2023, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said during a podcast interview that he didn't think Ye "meant what he said" when the Chicago MC made the anti-Semitic comments. Last year, Ye let people know that he didn't get "kicked out of Adidas" for a tweet, but rather that it stemmed from issues he was already having with the sneaker giant. "We were having problems before," he said. "They were stealing my designs, they still trying to sue me. It’s like ‘get right.’ Get right, be honest. Y’all gonna send me $100 million a year then say that I misallocated the marketing. I was the marketing. Look at where y’all at now. Look at where we at right now."

Losing a massive deal did not prevent Ye from keeping his comments to himself. Last month, he went on a four-day tweeting spree that included praise for Adolf Hitler and Nazis. Now he's wearing swastika T-Shirts and is looking to sell jewelry with the racist imagery.

No longer being affiliated with the Three Stripes hasn't stopped Ye from cashing out though. Last year, he made nearly $20 million selling products on his Yeezy website. At least he's got his money right.

