Ye Accuses Adidas of Stealing His Designs and Oppression in Fiery Instagram Post

Ye is blasting Adidas in a fiery Instagram post where he accused the shoe giant of stealing his designs and oppression.

Ye Calls Out Adidas

Following signs of a possible reconciliation last February, it looks like Ye still has smoke with the Three Stripes. On Tuesday (Jan. 7), Ye shared a post on IG that has a screenshot that shows the company is still selling its existing Yeezy inventory despite famously terminating Ye's partnership in 2022.

"When you google Yeezy.com the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site Members at adidas Stop doing this Stop doing your moves to hold me back Our partnership is done," Ye began in the lengthy caption, which can be seen in full below. "You’re a 60 billion dollar company that froze my accounts Now I’m back on my feet (no pun intended) and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again) I did phenomenal work for you guys and because I stood up for myself yall tried to intimidate and oppress me everyone remembers I had major issues with adidas because of design theft and oppression before 'the tweet.'"

Ye continued, appearing to call out fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo for working with Adidas following the Ye fallout.

"Side note yall know Jerry was corny and disloyal for doing work with adidas after the way they handled things I still showed up to his show that was a copy of my Hollywood bowl show being the so called bigger man but I’m never doing that again for no one It’s Yeezy over everything," he added. "Everyone that ever took a picture next to me that had their own clothing lines and agendas everyone knows they was acting like they were my friends to promote they weak a*s fake Yeezy lines They never wanted to truly work for the king They wanted to use the king Get paid more than they would get paid anywhere else be yes man and be happy for any time I didn’t accomplish what 'we' were working towards Now they banished NO MORE HUGS Yeezy over everything."

Adidas parted ways with Ye in October of 2022 following a 10-year partnership after the rapper began spewing anti-Semitic rhetoric online and in interviews. The company took a major hit as a result and later decided to sell off its remaining Yeezy stock to recoup.

In September of 2023, Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden seemed to open the door for a possible reunion after he downplayed Ye's antics. He and Ye had a meeting the following February.

Check out Ye's Instagram rant below.

See Ye's Post Going Off on Adidas

