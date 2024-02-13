Kanye West Meets With CEO of Adidas After Fallout and Terminated Partnership

Kanye West recently shared a photo of what appears to be a recent meeting with CEO of Adidas, Bjørn Gulden.

Kanye and Adidas Reconciling?

On Tuesday (Feb. 12). Kanye West shared a photo on Instagram that shows him sitting next to Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden. The presumably recent photo, which can be seen below, shows the two men sitting on a couch together. Ye captioned the pic, "Make adidas great again."

Adidas terminated their partnership with Kanye West back in October of 2022, following several anti-Semitic comments from the rapper. The move has cost the company millions of dollars in lost revenue. There might be a chance for reconciliation. Last September, Gulden said he did not believe Ye's anti-Semitic comments were serious, possibly leaving the door open for a reunion. Kanye seems to be doing well on his own. He recently claimed he's made $19.3 million selling products on his Yeezy website.

XXL has reached out to Adidas for comment.

Kanye West Calls Out Adidas

Kanye West's photo with Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden came the same day he called out the company during an interview with TMZ.

"People think that I got kicked out of Adidas for the tweet," Kanye West said in reference to his infamous "death com 3 on Jewish people" tweet in October of 2022. "We were having problems before. They were stealing my designs, they still trying to sue me. It’s like ‘get right.’ Get right, be honest. Y’all gonna send me $100 million a year then say that I misallocated the marketing. I was the marketing. Look at where y’all at now. Look at where we at right now."

Ye continued: "Y’all want to play? Y’all gonna have me not on the board. These companies, GAP, Balenciaga, they just want to use the celebrities and have us be like the Polo man on the top of the horse. Everybody knows. Everybody felt what I felt. I even sent the apology and they still f**k with me."

