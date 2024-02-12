Kanye West Claims He Made $19.3 Million by Selling Products on Yeezy Website

Kanye West is claiming he made nearly $20 million by selling products on his Yeezy website.

Kanye West Shares Yeezy Gross Profits

On Monday (Feb. 12), Kanye West uploaded a screenshot of a text conversation with his chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos. In the post, which can be seen below, Milo gives Ye a report on the sales of merch on Ye's website. The breakdown includes sales of the Yeezy Pod, One Box T-shirt and other Vultures related attire. In total, Ye has had 294,357 orders placed on the site for a sum of $19.3 million, the text reveals.

"The people have spoken Yeezy.com," Ye captioned the post.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West's Odd Super Bowl Ad

On Sunday night (Feb. 11), Ye debuted a new Yeezy ad during the 2024 Super Bowl. In the bizarre promo that looks like a selfie video recorded in a car, Ye explains, "Hey y’all, this is Ye, and this is my commercial. And since we spent all the money on the commercial spot, we actually—we didn’t spend any money on the actual commercial. But the idea is I want you to go to yeezy.com."

He is currently selling everything on his site for $20.

Kanye released his long-awaited Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign on Saturday (Feb. 10).

Check out Kanye West's Instagram post showing off how much money he's made from selling products on his Yeezy site and his Super Bowl ad below.

See Kanye West Showing the Gross Profits From His Yeezy Website

Watch Kanye West's Yeezy 2024 Super Bowl Ad