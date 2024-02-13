Kanye West Addresses Why He Posted Controversial Tweet About ‘Death Con 3 on Jewish People’

Kanye West addresses why he posted his controversial tweet in 2022 about going "death con 3 on Jewish people."

On Monday (Feb. 12), TMZ interviewed Kanye West as the Chicago rapper-producer made his way through an airport. When asked about whether or not he takes back any of the anti-Semitic comments he's made over the past 18 months, Ye specifically took the time to speak on one particularly disturbing post he made on X, formerly known as Twitter. Kanye offers insight into why he tweeted that he was ready to go "death con 3 on Jewish people" in October of 2022.

"You know what, for all the kids that love me, all the Jewish kids that love me, I'm sorry if y'all had to hear a grown-up conversation with us screaming at each other," Kanye says in the TMZ interview below. "But we got to a point where something needed to happen. Something needed to be said. Somebody needed to say something. Now, if you in an argument with somebody, you're not going to say everything the right way."

Ye continues: "It got to a point where y'all ain't just going to keep running, calling me bizarre in the press for all these years. How many more times y'all gon' call me crazy? How many more times you gonna give me fake medication that makes me fat off of a misdiagnosis when I really have slight signs of autism from the car accident? You said, 'Whatever, just give him that bipolar medication.' Y'all try to kill the superheroes, but we here. We alive."

Kanye West's Controversial "Death Con 3 on Jewish People" Tweet

Ye's recent interview with TMZ finds him directly addressing one of his most controversial social media posts to date. On Oct. 8, 2022, Kanye West hit up X with an eyebrow-raising tweet that sparked an entire domino effect of anti-Semitism.

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” Ye wrote in the deleted tweet. "The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also[.] You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda[.]"

The tweet was live for a few hours before it was removed from X for violating the platform's policies.

Kanye West Addresses Tweet About 'Death Con 3 on Jewish People'