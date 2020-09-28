Vote for Your Favorite Hip-Hop Song on XXL Radio
What's your favorite hip-hop song right now? Who's your favorite artist? If you have several, that's dope! We want to know because DJ Digital from the XXL Higher Level Radio show will be giving you the biggest bangers of the week from your votes. Click below to vote for your favorite song this week. You can vote once every hour. So, come back and make sure your song gets the most votes.
Cast Your Higher Level Radio Countdown Vote!
"Laugh Now Cry Later"
Drake ft. Lil DurkVote Now
"Popstar"
DJ Khaled ft. DrakeVote Now
"The Woo"
Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent, Roddy RicchVote Now
"Tap In"
SaweetieVote Now
"Go Crazy"
Chris Brown, Young ThugVote Now
"Rockstar (Remix)"
DaBaby ft. Roddy RicchVote Now
"We Paid"
Lil Baby ft. 42 DuggVote Now
"Wap"
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee StallionVote Now
"Blind"
DaBaby ft. Young ThugVote Now
"Girls In the Hood"
Megan Thee StallionVote Now
"The Bigger Picture"
Lil BabyVote Now
"Do It"
Chloe X HalleVote Now
"What's Poppin (Remix)"
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Tory LanezVote Now
"Emotionally Scarred"
Lil BabyVote Now
"Wolves"Vote Now
"ZTFO"
Big SeanVote Now
"Body Language"
Big Sean ft. Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla SignVote Now
"Money Maker"Vote Now
"Got It on Me"
Pop SmokeVote Now
"Rags 2 Riches"
Rod Wave ft. Lil BabyVote Now
"Martin & Gina"
Polo GVote Now
"Kitty Talk"
City Girls ft. Doja CatVote Now
"Expensive"
Ty Dolla Sign ft. Nicki MinajVote Now
"Muwop"
Mulatto ft. Gucci ManeVote Now
"Move Yah Hips"
ASAP Ferg ft. Nicki Minaj, MadeinTYOVote Now