Westside Gunn Calls Funkmaster Flex a Weirdo, Says ‘F!*k Him and His Bday’

Funkmaster Flex is celebrating his born day today (Aug. 5), and it looks like he won't be receiving any presents or well-wishes from Westside Gunn.

Funkmaster Flex just turned 53. To commemorate the milestone, XXL put up a celebratory Twitter post in honor of the long-time Hot 97 record spinner. After coming across the post on his feed, Westside Gunn called out Flex in response.

"I don’t wanna see this Weirdo on my Timeline," the Griselda head honcho typed along with crying laughing emojis. "Fuck Him and his Bday."

Westside Gunn's disparaging comments come on the heels of Flex getting into a back-and-forth with Griselda affiliate Conway The Machine last month. Con sparked the situation by calling out Flex while offering his opinion on New York radio.

"New York and shit, in my opinion, man, y'all gotta get them old niggas up out the way like Flex and them niggas, man," Conway said in an Instagram Live video. "Them gatekeepers that ya'll got up there that's trying to dictate, c'mon, bro. Good thing I don't need ya'll niggas because if I needed y'all niggas, ya'll niggas would be fake stifling my growth."

Flex clapped back, insinuating Conway might not be as big of an artist as he thinks he is.

"You and your team have had a feature from Jay-Z, Eminem, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Jadakiss, Travis Scott, French Montana and more," Flex wrote on IG. "Wasn't you on Kanye's Donda album? I'm gonna give you the advice Paul Rosenberg should [have] gave you. You're a 40-plus 'bars rapper,' sorry, lyricist, that has had every resource possible. If you are not happy with your career as of today with all them cosigns, I think you have peaked, my guy. What you think?"

The two parties eventually squashed the short-lived feud. It appears WSG still wants all the smoke.

See Westside Gunn Call Out Funkmaster Flex Below