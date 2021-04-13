Here Are 20 Ways in Which Rappers Schooled Us About Life

Rappers can teach us a lot about life. Whether it's through their personality, music career or business moves, there are plenty of artists that have taught fans how to be successful in hip-hop that wasn't done before.

Travis Scott has proved that brand loyalty pays off in big dividends. His connection with his fans (a.k.a. ragers) makes him the ultimate brand ambassador. From his Astroworld Tour to just showing up for a pop-up event, his supporters go wild and faithfully buy up anything he's promoting—Playstation consoles, his CACTI drink and McDonald's merch, to name a few. The Cactus Jack leader taught us all that rage is key any time any place.

Other artists simply school everyone with their personalities. J. Cole is one of the most respected MCs and producers in the game, but he doesn't want to be put on a pedestal. On various songs in his catalog, the North Carolina rhymer often urges fans to love themselves and not look for external things to make them feel good. "No such thing as a life that's better than yours (Love yourz)," he raps on "Love Yourz."

When it comes to Juice Wrld, he built a whole legion of fans known as the 999 family after sharing his ethos of turning the negative aspects in life into positivity. “999 represents taking whatever ill, whatever bad situation, whatever struggle you’re going through and turning it into something positive to push yourself forward,” Juice Wrld told Sway during an MTV interview in 2018, explaining that he flipped the number 666, a sign used to signify the Devil.

Meanwhile, rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion has shown the world that being a hot girl is for everyone, no matter the gender. She's fearless when it comes to her sexuality and womanhood, and reps the hot girl lifestyle to the fullest. Additionally, fellow rapper Cardi B has allowed her unapologetic personality and outspokenness to help teach fans to be true to themselves.

As far as getting to the money, artists like Jay-Z have spit game on the business side of hip-hop. The rap veteran has been able to maneuver in the corporate world and show there's money to be made outside of rocking the mic. One of his most recent endeavors is infiltrating the cannabis space as Chief Visionary Officer of The Parent Company, an organization on a mission to become the most impactful cannabis company in the world, and founder of MONOGRAM, a cannabis line. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar has taught us all that an artist can be a cultural force in hip-hop and beyond even though he hasn't been in the spotlight for a couple of years. Command the culture in your sleep.

Whether in music or through their business or just showcasing their human side, rappers have been dropping gems that goes beyond beats and rhymes. So XXL highlights 20 ways in which rappers schooled us about life. It's much deeper than rap. Check it out below.

See 20 Ways in Which Rappers Schooled Us About Life