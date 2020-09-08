Travis Scott Drops McDonald’s Merch, Including Full-Body McNugget Pillow

Travis Scott has dropped his McDonald's merch collection containing 48 items, which include shirts, shorts, pants and other collectibles. See each of them below and get all the latest details on La Flame's meal with the fast-food franchise here.

The new set of merch includes a Travis Scott life-size cut-out of an action figure—identical to the one featured on Scott's Rodeo album cover—a chicken McNugget body pillow, a variety of Cactus Jack McDonald's shirts in different colors and more. Prices for the merch range from $25 to $300. Rugs featuring Cactus Arches and a Cactus Menu are also included.

For the launch of Travis' new meal with McDonald's, employees had been given their own specialized Cactus Jack gear for the occasion, which are similar to the new collection the rapper just dropped. At press time, some of those specialized shirts were being sold on eBay for up to $450.

His new line of McDonald's merch comes hours after the Travis Scott Meal was officially unleashed at McDonald's locations across the U.S. The new combo, which consists of a Quarter Pounder with cheese and bacon, fries and a medium Sprite, is available from today until Oct. 4. The cost is $6.

Speaking with McDonald's, Travis made it clear his new Mickey D's collab is a big deal. “I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” the Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight artist said. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

See the merch for yourself below.

See Travis Scott's McDonald's Merch

You can buy the merch at Travis Scott's official shop.travisscott.com website here.