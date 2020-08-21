Wack 100 Says Megan Thee Stallion Can’t Be a Snitch Because She’s a Civilian

Wack100 has sided with Megan Thee Stallion after she revealed via Instagram that Tory Lanez is the person who shot her last month.

Wack, who manages The Game, Blueface and others, sounded off in a post on IG today (Aug. 21) on the way certain people on social media are labeling Megan a snitch. "@theestallion is a -CIVILIAN- She can't be classified as a SNITCH CIVILIANS TELL THE TRUTH," he wrote.

The music industry veteran's comment comes after folks on social media began labeling Megan a snitch because she shared details of the July 12 shooting incident and confirmed that Tory is responsible for the gunshot wounds she sustained on her feet.

Last night (Aug. 20), Megan Thee Stallion hopped on Instagram Live and divulged the specifics that people had been waiting weeks to hear. "Yes, this nigga Tory shot me," she said. "You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really fuckin’ dragging it. Muthafuckas talkin’ ’bout I hit this nigga. I never hit you. Muthafuckas was like, 'Oh, she mad ’cause he was tryna fuck with Kylie.' No, I wasn't. You dry shot me."

Megan also explained her decision to not come forward sooner. The Suga artist said that due to the current climate of Black people being killed at the hands of police, she thought it would be best not to disclose that there was a gun in their car or that Tory shot her at the time of the incident.

Prior to Megan Thee Stallion's reveal, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office asked the Los Angeles Police Department to look into the shooting incident further before making a final decision about charging Tory with felony assault with a firearm.