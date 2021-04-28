Trippie Redd 2021 Type Beats

Ohio was already solidified on the rap map thanks to the likes of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Kid Cudi and other rhymers that came before him. However, when Trippie Redd hit the hip-hop scene around 2017, the state's hip-hop sound elevated a few notches. Known for both rapping and singing, Auto-Tune-enhanced tracks and seemingly eclectic production teetering the rock music genre, which eventually led to a rock album earlier this year, Trippie has covered a few bases in his music. Despite Trippie's range of sounds, that hasn't deterred producers from trying to reproduce his sonics with Trippie Redd type beats.

One thing about Trippie, he paints a portrait in his music. His abstract musical brush strokes about love and his life experiences are amplified by his production. On his first major mixtape, A Love Letter to You in 2017, the instrumentals aren't as fine-tuned, but the use of piercing 808s and heavy bass on the Elliot Trent-produced "Love Scars" or the spiraling vibrations with subtle guitar strums on the Goosetheguru-produced "Romeo & Juliet" help to drive Trippie's point home.

The following year, in 2018, Trippie Redd dropped his album, Life's a Trip. The effort, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart that year, has a more refined sound. On the Scott Storch and Avedon-produced "Taking a Walk," Trippie utilizes the effervescent and jovial beat for his dark subject matter about death. A clear juxtaposition, the former 2018 XXL Freshman tells his story over a piano-laced backdrop with erratic ticks and prominent bass.

That same year, Trippie teamed up with the late Juice Wrld for "1400 / 999 Freestyle." The uptempo OZ and Pas Beats production, which appears on A Love Letter to You 3, contains rhythmic drums, mellow piano keys, subtle wind instruments, 808s and vibrant hi-hats. The ChopSquad DJ-produced "Topanga," comprised of a melting pot of ticks, warm piano keys, bright drums and a high-pitched voiceover, is on the album as well.

On A Letter Love to You 4, which also dropped in 2019, and topped the Billboard 200 album chart that same year, Trippie Redd offers a more simplistic sound at times—like on "Who Needs Love." The track, which has over 131 million streams on Spotify and was crafted by Angel Lopez and Igor Mamet, is laden with ascending guitar sounds, moderate bass and mellow kicks.

On Trippie's most recent effort, Neon Shark vs. Pegasus (Deluxe - Presented by Travis Barker), released in February of this year, the rapper fuses his already broad-ranging sound with rock feels. The Travis Barker of Blink-182-produced "Pill Breaker" featuring Barker, Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear has energetic kicks, pulsating bass and steady guitar strums.

Trippie's sound is ever-changing, but producers are evidently up for the challenge as they've continued to replicate the sonics that have made the Canton, Ohio rapper famous. Check out some Trippie Redd type beats below.

