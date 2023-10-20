Travis Scott Stops Show to Prevent Security From Removing Rowdy Fan

Travis Scott recently stopped a performance on tour to prevent a rowdy fan from being removed.

Travis Scott Saves Fan From Getting Booted From Show

Travis Scott is a few dates into his Circus Maximus Tour, which kicked off on Oct. 11 in Charlotte, N.C. On Tuesday (Oct. 17), the show rolled through Dallas. During the event, La Flame stopped the show to prevent an overzealous fan from being booted from the venue. In video captured by TikTok user lagrangejr, Travis is on stage performing "I Know" when he notices a woman screaming who security is attempting to remove for standing on what appears to be speakers.

"One thing you not gon' do, you not gon' kick a fan out," Travis Scott yells at security. "Back up, brother. She’s just enjoying herself. You back the f**k up. Let her just have a good time. That’s a female. You don’t grab a female like that, OK?"

Security follows the rapper's demands and unhands the woman, who celebrates by standing back on the platform she was just told to get down from.

Travis Scott Saves Fan From Being Booted From Previous Show

This isn't the first time Travis Scott has checked security at one of his shows. Back in 2015, he came to the aid of a fan who was being pushed by security during his performance at 595 North following the taping of the BET Awards in Atlanta.

Watch Footage From Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Show in Dallas